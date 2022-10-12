It was possible to restore electricity supply to the Zaporizhzhia NPP. In the morning, the Russians de-energized it

The Zaporizhzhia NPP (ZNPP) was again connected to the energy grid of Ukraine.

The IAEA director Rafael Grossi informed about this on Twitter.

According to him, the members of the IAEA mission at the ZNPP confirmed that the power supply to the Zaporizhzhia NPP temporarily occupied by the Russians has been restored.

On the morning of October 12, “Energoatom” informed that the Zaporizhzhia NPP was left without external power on Wednesday morning due to a missile attack on the “Dniprovska” substation in Dnipropetrovsk region.