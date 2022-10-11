All residents of Kyiv are promised that the lights will be restored by midnight

In Kyiv, electricity is planned to be restored to all those who were disconnected within the schedule of hourly outages by 00:00.
This was reported by DTEK, an electricity generating and distributing company.
NEC Ukrenergo issued a command to turn on consumers who were disconnected due to the use of hourly disconnection schedules. “It is planned to return the light to customers within two hours — until midnight," it was noted there.
- Hourly blackouts were introduced in Kyiv and the Kyiv region due to Russian strikes on energy infrastructure facilities. Starting from Tuesday, October 11, the company will publish schedules with addresses and times of disconnection daily and in advance on its website.
- On the morning of October 10, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine (launched at least 83 missiles, 43 of which were shot down by air defense forces). Dozens of rockets hit energy infrastructure facilities in 11 regions and the city of Kyiv. As a result, electricity supply was disrupted almost throughout the country, and there were problems with water supply in eight regions.