All residents of Kyiv are promised that the lights will be restored by midnight

In Kyiv, electricity is planned to be restored to all those who were disconnected within the schedule of hourly outages by 00:00.

This was reported by DTEK, an electricity generating and distributing company.

NEC Ukrenergo issued a command to turn on consumers who were disconnected due to the use of hourly disconnection schedules. “It is planned to return the light to customers within two hours — until midnight," it was noted there.