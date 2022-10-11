Part of the Chernihiv region was left without power, and Khmelnytskyi had an unplanned outage

In Khmelnytskyi, there was an unplanned power outage — approximately more than 50% of consumers are currently without electricity, the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Simchyshyn, said.

Previously, due to overloading, the voltage at the objects in part of the Khmelnytskyi region disappeared; in particular, the part of Khmelnytskyi recovered from them. Energy engineers urgently find out the reasons and carry out appropriate work.

"If the electricity supply is not restored within an hour, the water supply and the work of the sewage system will be limited," he added.

A part of the Chernihiv region is also without light. The head of the regional military administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, stated that the reasons for the failure were the results of recent missile strikes by Russia.

"Today at 6:50 p.m., the line supplying the northern part of the region was shut down in an emergency. Some settlements of Chernihiv, Koryukiv, and Novgorod-Siversky districts are without electricity. Emergency shutdowns may be triggered throughout the region and Chernihiv. The reason is known to everyone," he wrote.