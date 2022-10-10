There is no offensive was recorded from the side of the border of Belarus

No breakthroughs or offensive actions on the part of the territory of Belarus and Russia have been recorded, the OC "North" reports.

The situation in Chernihiv region is currently under complete control. The defense forces continue to perform their duties and are ready for any developments.

In the border region, the situation is also under the full control of the State Security Service (SSS), the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the NSU, and has not undergone any changes.

