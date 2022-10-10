11 important infrastructure facilities were damaged in 8 regions of Ukraine

As of 11:00 a.m., 11 important infrastructure facilities were damaged by massive rocket attacks in 8 regions of Ukraine and the city of Kyiv. Currently, some areas are without electricity. There may be temporary interruptions with light, water and conection.

The anti-aircraft missiles shot down six missiles in Kyiv region, but there was a hit at the thermal power plant (TPP), the Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko noted.

"Energy facilities from Lviv to Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv region, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipro and Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk region, Sumy region, Kharkiv region, Zhytomyr region, Kirovohrad region and the entire south are targeted. This can affect the stability of the energy supply, so you need to be prepared for the consequences of such shelling up to fan blackouts," he wrote.