The Russians fired 15 rockets on Lviv region. Electricity outages are recorded in the region

Russian troops attacked Lviv region with 15 missiles. Some of them were shot down by air defense forces.

This was reported by the head of Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi.

"The air alert continues, stay in shelters," he emphasized.

Earlier, Kozytskyi informed that strikes on energy infrastructure facilities of the Lviv region were recorded.

In the regional center, the city of Lviv, an explosion was also recorded at a critical infrastructure facility. Part of the city was left without electricity. There is no hot water.