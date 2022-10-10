Ukrainian air defense destroyed 41 missiles out of 75 that the Russians launched over Ukraine

The air defense forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 41 of the 75 missiles that Russia fired over the territory of Ukraine in the morning of October 10.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

"The Russian Federation, a terrorist country, carries out massive missile and air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, uses attack UAVs. The Armed Forces of Ukraine do everything possible to protect fellow citizens," he noted.

According to Zaluzhnyi, the enemy attack continues. therefore, Ukrainians need to stay in shelters.