The subway suspended the transportation of passengers in Kyiv and Kharkiv

The Kharkiv and Kyiv subways have suspended passenger transportation, all stations are operating under cover. In Kyiv, at first the traffic was stopped only with a red branch, but after the second series of strikes everyone was hit.

This was reported by the press services of the city councils.

The occupiers struck Kharkiv three times in the morning. Due to the damage to the critical infrastructure in the city, power and water outages began. After that, the subway also stopped for technical reasons.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synegubov called on Kharkiv residents and residents of the region not to leave their shelters until the air alert is sounded, as repeated missile strikes are possible.

There are several hits on the objects of the cityʼs critical infrastructure in Kyiv. There are victims. All services on the ground are working. All metro trains have been stopped.