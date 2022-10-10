The Russians are hitting Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure with missiles. Which cities are under attack

At 6:30 in the morning, Russia began a massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. In particular, they are targeting the energy infrastructure.

An explosion was recorded at a critical infrastructure facility in Lviv, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions.

Lviv. Due to the lack of electricity, the operation of the cityʼs thermal power plants (TPP) has been temporarily suspended. Therefore, hot water is not provided at the moment. Standby power generators at several pumping stations were started to restore water supply to the city.

Part of the city without electricity. A third of the traffic lights do not work. After the air raid alert is over, regulators will work at difficult intersections.

Lviv region — strikes on energy infrastructure facilities were recorded.

Kyiv. Several hits on the objects of the cityʼs critical infrastructure. There are victims. All services on the ground are working. All metro trains are stopped.

In the Khmelnytskyi territorial community, there are interruptions in the supply of electricity due to "strikes".

Three "strikes" have been made in Kharkiv. In some areas of the city, the light dissapeared, there is no water supply. Electricity and water supply have been completely cut off in Pervomaiske of the Kharkiv region, Mayor Mykola Baksheev noted.

Russia also hit the energy infrastructure of Zhytomyr region. Some consumers have already been transferred to backup power sources.