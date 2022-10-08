The President of Serbia told how the USA demanded that Hungary invade Yugoslavia in 1999

Serbian President Aleksandr Vucic said that in 1999, the United States and Great Britain allegedly demanded that Hungary invade Serbian territory.

This was reported by the state Serbian media RTS.

The current prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, allegedly told him this information. "In 1999, Hungary was supposed to attack Serbia from the ground, Orbán confirmed to me and noted that I can say this publicly. Clinton and the British asked him to attack Serbia from the north so they could stretch their forces from Kosovo to Vojvodina. He refused, and Gerhard Schröder helped him ease the pressure from the White House," the Serbian Vucic claims.

After that, Orbán allegedly spoke with former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who expressed her displeasure with Hungaryʼs decision because "many British soldiers should have died because of it."

In 1999, NATO carried out an operation during which it bombed the territory of modern Serbia in response to the ethnic cleansing of the Bosnian population of Kosovo by the Serbian army.