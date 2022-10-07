The Verkhovna Rada asks international partners to create a tribunal for Russian crimes

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) proposes to create a special international tribunal regarding Russiaʼs crimes against Ukraine. 283 MPs voted for the corresponding appeal to the international community.

The appeal, in particular, is addressed to the UN, the European Union, the Council of Europe, the parliaments and governments of the UN member states, the MP of the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak noted.

In an explanatory note, the authors of the resolution recalled that according to the Office of the Prosecutor General, Ukrainian law enforcement officers registered 37 706 crimes of aggression and war crimes against the Russian Federation and 16 779 crimes against national security.

"In cases related to Russian aggression, 626 suspects are representatives of the military and political leadership of Russia, they need international consideration and conviction. The creation of a special tribunal regarding the crime of aggression against Ukraine is the foundation of restoring justice and securing the whole world from such aggression in the future, because, most likely, Putin will launch similar aggression against European countries as well," the MPs emphasize.