For the first time in Ukraine, the court ordered the man who burns grass to pay UAH 134 000 to firefighters

On September 30, the Lviv Railway District Court decided to collect UAH 134 000 of compensation from the man who burns grass, in addition to the fine. This is the first such verdict in Ukraine.

Zahid.net writes about it.

A 60-year-old man was burning dry leaves and grass near residential buildings in March 2022, in the village of Matsoshin. Eyewitnesses called rescuers. Employees of the State Emergency Service extinguished the fire, which managed to spread to an area of 400 square meters. Later, the rescuers established the name of this man and issued him a fine of UAH 1 700. The man paid this fine, but the prosecutorʼs office insisted on compensation for the firemenʼs departure. The court satisfied this claim.

The expenses of the rescuers for going out and extinguishing the fire were calculated according to a special formula.

Now this man must reimburse the firefighters more than UAH 134 000. He also has to pay another 2.4 thousand hryvnias in court fees. The man can appeal this decision in the Lviv Court of Appeal.