NBU liquidates bank “Sich”

The National Bank of Ukraine decided to revoke the banking license and liquidate the Sich bank.

This is stated on the website of the NBU.

The regulator made such a decision, taking into account the proposal of the Individual Deposit Guarantee Fund. It enters into force on October 10, 2022.

On August 9, the National Bank of Ukraine classified Sich Bank as insolvent. The NBU emphasized that declaring a bank insolvent does not affect the stability of the banking sector of Ukraine in any way. As of August 1, 2022, Sich Bankʼs share was only 0.3% of the net assets of solvent banks.