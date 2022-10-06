The European Parliament called on the world to massively increase arms supplies to Ukraine

Members of the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on the world to increase military aid to Ukraine.

The document was supported by 504 deputies, 24 opposed, and 36 abstained, reports the press service of the European Parliament.

The resolution calls on "hesitant" member states to provide their fair share of necessary military assistance. The Deputies also invalidated the results of fictitious so-called "referendums" held at gunpoint regarding the annexation of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

"Any attempt by Russia to present attacks on the occupied territories as an attack on Russia itself, and therefore as a basis for a nuclear attack, is illegal and baseless and will not deter the European Union from further helping Ukraine in its self-defense," the message reads.

Members of the European Parliament call for the creation of a special international tribunal for crimes of aggression against Ukraine, "where Putin and all those Russian civil and military officials and their proxies, responsible for the organization, initiation and conduct of the war in Ukraine, will be brought to justice."