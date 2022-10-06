The Verkhovna Rada allowed foreigners to open a business in Ukraine online

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) approved draft law No. 5270 on e-residency in the second reading and as a whole.

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

In the near future, foreigners will be able to obtain e-resident status and open their business in Ukraine online, without a physical presence in it. 252 deputies of the Verkhovna Rada voted for this draft law.

The Ministry of Digital Affairs explained how to become an e-resident:

Apply online for e-residency status;

Pass an inspection in accordance with current legislation;

Pass identification at the consular institution, obtain the registration number of the taxpayerʼs account card and electronic signature;

Open a bank account and register as a sole trader.

The team of the Ministry of Digital Transformation is currently developing a web version and a mobile application of a digital signature for e-residents.