The OPEC+ committee agreed to cut oil production by two million barrels. This can cause prices to rise

The Committee of Ministers of the member countries of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other exporters agreed to reduce oil production by two million barrels per day.

This is reported by Reuters.

At the same time, the participants of the expanded meeting of OPEC members and other producers, which is taking place in Vienna, discussed other options for reducing oil production, in particular by one and a half million barrels per day, but agreed on the maximum reduction. Against this background, the price of Brent oil on the London Stock Exchange began to rise and exceeded $93 per barrel.

CNN reports that the US sees the prospect of oil production cuts as a "total disaster" and has tried to dissuade allies in the Middle East from voting to cut production. Analysts believe that the reduction in oil production, which contributes to a sharp jump in its cost, will lead to appropriate measures from the United States, which wants to limit Russiaʼs income from the sale of oil during the war.