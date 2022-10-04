Media: Great Britain will deny asylum to migrants crossing the English Channel illegally

Britain will ban migrants who cross the English Channel (la Manche) illegally from claiming asylum in the country. Interior Minister Suella Braverman will announce the relevant plans on October 4.

This was reported to Reuters by a source in the British government.

Speaking at the ruling Conservative Partyʼs annual conference, Braverman is expected to pledge to consider new legislative powers to deport those arriving in the UK illegally.

In June, the European Court of Human Rights blocked the first flight that was supposed to deport illegal migrants from the country.

According to Reuters sources, Braverman wants Britainʼs illegal immigration policy not to be "undermined by the abuse of modern slavery laws, the Human Rights Act or the European Court of Human Rights".