After Russiaʼs announcement of mobilization, about 10,000 Ukrainian citizens left Crimea

After the start of forced and illegal mobilization, about 10,000 Ukrainian citizens left the Crimean Peninsula.

This was reported by the representation of the President of Ukraine in the ARC with reference to the data of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people.

"Locals continue to leave the territory of the occupied Crimea; a large part of them are Crimean Tatars. According to the Mejlis, about 10,000 of our citizens have left occupied Crimea — to Russia and abroad," the representative office notes.

In addition, pro-Russian activists engage in deliberate persecution of Ukrainian citizens fleeing criminal mobilization.