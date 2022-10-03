Parliamentary elections in Bulgaria: the party of multiple prime minister Borysov wins

The "Citizens for the European Development of Bulgaria" (CEDB) party, led by multiple-time Prime Minister Boyko Borysov, wins the parliamentary elections in Bulgaria. 25.43% of voters voted for his political force.

This is evidenced by the data of the CEC of Bulgaria after counting 99% of the protocols.

In second place is the "Continuing Changes" party led by former Prime Minister Kyrylo Petkov. It won 20.21% of the vote. It was because of the vote of no confidence in Petkovʼs government that early parliamentary elections were announced in the country.

The third place was taken by the "Movement for Rights and Freedoms" party, which mainly represents the interests of the Turkish minority. 13.56% of people voted for it.

Also, the members of the previous government coalition — the pro-Russian "Vidrodzhennia" ["Revival"] and the "Bulgarian Socialist Party" — won 10.17% and 9.34% of the vote, respectively.

"Democratic Bulgaria" with about 7.5% of the votes, as well as "Bulgarian Rise" (4.65%) also make it to the parliament. The last political force is headed by former Defense Minister Stefan Yanev, who was fired for calling the war in Ukraine an "operation."