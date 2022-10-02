In Latvia, “New Unity” won the parliamentary elections, and the largest pro-Russian party did not even overcome the barrier

The center-right party "New Unity" of the Prime Minister of Latvia Krisʼjanis Karins won the parliamentary elections. This gives him the opportunity to lead a new coalition government.

This is reported by Delfi.

Karnis is the first Latvian head of government to serve a full four-year term. The 57-year-old politician, who has dual citizenship of the United States and Latvia, won the support of voters because of his tough policy towards Moscow.

After counting 100% of the ballots, it became known that one of the ruling parties "For Development" did not overcome the 5 percent barrier and, accordingly, did not receive representation in the 14th Seimas.

The final results of the elections to the 14th Seimas are as follows:

"New Unity" — 18.97% (26 mandates);

"Union of Greens and Peasants" — 12.44% (16 mandates);

"United List" — 11.01% (15 mandates);

"National Association" — 9.29% (13 mandates);

"For stability" — 6.80% (11 mandates);

"Latvia in the first place" — 6.24% (9 mandates);

"Progressives" — 6.16% (10 mandates).

The largest pro-Russian party "Soglasie" remains behind the board of the 14th Seimas, which was just a little short of 5% — 4.81% of voters voted for the party. Before that, she won three consecutive parliamentary elections, but was always in the opposition.