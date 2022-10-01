Russia was not re-elected to the UN body on civil aviation — there were not enough votes

Russia failed to get enough votes to be re-elected to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

This is reported by Reuters.

Canada and Europe announced before the vote that they would oppose the re-election of Russia. After the first unsuccessful vote, the Russian Federation demanded an additional one. President of the ICAO Assembly, Director General of Civil Aviation of South Africa Poppy Khoza called Russiaʼs request for a repeat vote "unprecedented".

"We regret the results of the voting. We view this as a purely political step that has nothing to do with Russiaʼs position in the field of civil aviation," said the Russian representative.

Russia has closed its airspace to airlines from 36 countries, including all 27 members of the European Union, in response to sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. In addition, the West claims that Russia has illegally confiscated hundreds of foreign aircraft, but Moscow denies this charge.