Biden signed a law that will allocate an additional $12 billion in support to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden signed the law on temporary financing of the countryʼs public expenditures. In particular, it provides for additional funds to support Ukraine.

The press service of the White House writes about it.

The day before, the document was adopted in the US Senate, and on September 30, it was supported in the House of Representatives. 230 members voted for the bill, and 201 were against it.

Congress passed the document less than half a day before the deadline, when the fiscal year ends in the US and a shutdown is announced in the absence of approved funding — the termination of the work of state institutions.

In addition to money for state expenditures, the draft law also provides for the allocation of money to support Ukraine. They will go to both military and economic aid. In total, Ukraine will receive $12.3 billion in aid.