“Yakaboo” CEO resigns over remarks about women. Outraged Ukrainian women called the bookstores for a boycott

The general director of the “Yakaboo” online book store Ivan Bohdan has decided to resign amid criticism for his statement about women and calls to boycott “Yakaboo”.

On his Facebook, he apologized and admitted that his words about women were unacceptable.

"Believe me, I am very sorry about yesterdayʼs incident. I never thought so and I have no prejudices in the gender issue. This is an important lesson for me. I am aware of all responsibility and understand the consequences. We in the company made a difficult but correct joint decision. I am stepping down as CEO of “Yakaboo," he wrote.

Yakaboo called Bohdanʼs words "an unfortunate mistake" and are sure that he did not want to offend anyone, but his statements are incompatible with the companyʼs values. Yakaboo also apologized and announced that Bohdanʼs place will be taken by Olena Bezuhla, director of operations.

What happened?

The day before, during the "Ukrainian book: after the war, away from Moscow" meeting, Bohdan said that in general, more books are bought by women, spending money earned by men. This is how he answered the question about the general portrait of readers.

Bohdanʼs words caused outrage in social networks. The statement touched many Ukrainian women who buy new books with their own money. Ukrainian women began to write that they would no longer buy books from “Yakaboo”, and called for a boycott of the bookstore.