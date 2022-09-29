Hurricane “Ian” reached Florida. Almost 2 million homes remained without power

In Florida, Category 4 Hurricane Ian made landfall along the Gulf of Mexico. Winds of 241 kmph hit the state at around 3:00 p.m. local time yesterday, knocking out power to more than two million homes and businesses.

This is reported by Reuters.

Hurricane “Ian” has become one of the strongest in the United States in recent years. It hit the American state with wind speeds of up to 241 kmph, which flooded sandy beaches and coastal cities with seawater. The storm is now moving deep into Florida.