The SBI informed the ex-deputy minister of health of the suspicion of embezzlement of almost UAH two million

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported the suspicion to the former deputy minister of health, because of which the state budget lost UAH 1.9 million.

This was reported in the press service of the SBI.

An official of the Ministry of Health signed the act of acceptance and transfer of the Prometheus hematopoietic stem cell donor registry software, but the executors of the order never transferred it to the ministry. This blocked the work of the Unified State Information System for transplantation of organs and other anatomical materials, and the state did not add up to almost 1.9 million hryvnias in the budget.

The former Deputy Minister of Health is suspected of official negligence, which caused serious consequences for state interests (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He faces imprisonment for up to 5 years.