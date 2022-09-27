Ukraine failed to enter the Nations League elite division 

The national football team of Ukraine played a goalless draw with the team of Scotland in the UEFA Nations League.

The game took place in Bialystok, Poland.

In the end, the teams parted with a score 0:0. Ukraine took second place in its group with 11 points from six games. Scotland won the group with 13 points. This national team that will play in the elite division of the League of Nations next year.

The Ukrainians won their previous match against the national team of Armenia with a score of 5:0. Ukraine remains in the second strongest division of the Nations League.