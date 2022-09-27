Ukraine will not pay monetary aid to relatives of fallen soldiers who live in the Russian Federation or Belarus

Family members of fallen Ukrainian soldiers living in Russia or Belarus, or convicted of treason, or collaborationist activities, will not receive one-time monetary assistance.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, informed about the relevant decision of the government.

He noted that the government made changes to the resolution of the CMU "Issue of certain payments to military personnel, rank and file officers, police officers and their families during martial law" dated February 28, 2022, No. 168.