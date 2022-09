In occupied Kherson, as a result of a missile attack on a hotel, former Peopleʼs Deputy from the Party of Regions and collaborator Oleksiy Zhuravko was killed.

This is reported by Russian Interfax.

Russian propagandists said that journalists who were "covering the course of the referendum on the regionʼs inclusion in Russia" were staying in the hotel under fire.

In 2014, he moved to Russia, and after the invasion, he returned to Kherson.