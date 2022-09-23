A boat with migrants sank off the coast of Syria. More than half a hundred people died

A boat carrying migrants sank in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Syria. According to the Minister of Transport of Lebanon, the bodies of 61 dead people have been found so far, 20 people have escaped.

The BBC writes about it.

Those who survived are in a hospital in the Syrian city of Tartus. The people said the boat was carrying between 120 and 150 passengers from the Lebanese city of Minye to Europe.

The authorities have not yet announced what caused the accident. Rescue operations are ongoing at the scene.

Among the passengers were citizens of Lebanon, Syria and Palestine, including women and children.