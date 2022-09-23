“Kharkiv Agreements”. The court allowed the arrest of two ministers of “Yanukovych era”

The Pechersk District Court in Kyiv allowed the arrest of the former head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine during the time of fugitive president Viktor Yanukovych (”Yanukovych-era”). Exhibitors were informed of suspicion of treason for the preparation of the "Kharkiv Agreements".

This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) pre-service.

"Kharkiv Agreements"

The presidents of Ukraine and Russia (for that time), Yanukovych and Medvedev, signed an agreement to extend the stay of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in Sevastopol for 25 years on April 21, 2010, in Kharkiv. Ukraine agreed to this in exchange for a reduction in the price of Russian gas (a discount in the form of cancellation of customs duties). At the same time, the agreement did not actually provide any price discount for gas. Earlier, the General Prosecutorʼs Office of Ukraine emphasized that Russia first artificially created and accumulated Ukraineʼs debt for the supply of natural gas, and then, for its repayment, actually stationed its fleet on the territory of Ukraine free of charge. Due to the "Kharkiv Agreements", the number of Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine increased.

Later, these military personnel of the Black Sea Fleet, together with other Russian military personnel, invaded the territory of Crimea, which led to the occupation of the peninsula, which has been ongoing since February 20, 2014. As a result of the seizure of state-owned objects, Ukraine suffered losses of UAH 1.8 trillion.