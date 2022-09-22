The third case of monkeypox was recorded in Ukraine

The third case of monkeypox was found out in Ukraine. All of them have a mild course of the disease.

The chief medical officer Ihor Kuzin stated this on the air of the telethon.

"All of three patients have a mild course of the disease. They have not been abroad and, according to preliminary data, have had no contact with patients. There is also currently no confirmation that these cases are related to each other," he noted.

Despite this, Kuzin assured that the risk of spreading this disease to a large number of people is low. He emphasized that all regions of Ukraine have enough tests to detect monkeypox.