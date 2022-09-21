Finland offered the EU to cancel visas for Russians if they are not allowed to entry to the Schengen zone

Finland has asked the European Commission to recommend bloc countries cancel the visas of Russians who have been denied entry to the Schengen area.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported this on September 20.
The decision to cancel a visa or ban entry is reflected in the unified information system of the Schengen zone. Thus, a Russian who was refused entry at the border of one country of the Schengen zone will not be able to enter the EU through another country.
Such a scheme will help prevent attempts by Russians who have already been denied entry to the Schengen zone to get there through another land border or air route.
- Since September 19, Russian citizens are prohibited from entering Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Poland with tourist Schengen visas issued in any EU country. They can cross the land border with the EU only in Finland. Exceptions apply only to truck drivers, diplomats and those entering the country for humanitarian reasons.
- On September 9, 2022, the EU approved the cancellation of the simplified visa regime with Russia. Now for Russians, the cost of obtaining a Schengen visa will increase from €35 to €80. Additional documents will be required for submission, and the terms of processing and visa issuance will be extended. The rules for issuing multiple "Schengen" will be strengthened. In general, Russians will be checked more thoroughly.