Finland offered the EU to cancel visas for Russians if they are not allowed to entry to the Schengen zone

Finland has asked the European Commission to recommend bloc countries cancel the visas of Russians who have been denied entry to the Schengen area.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported this on September 20.

The decision to cancel a visa or ban entry is reflected in the unified information system of the Schengen zone. Thus, a Russian who was refused entry at the border of one country of the Schengen zone will not be able to enter the EU through another country.

Such a scheme will help prevent attempts by Russians who have already been denied entry to the Schengen zone to get there through another land border or air route.