Apple will increase prices in the App Store in some countries in Europe and Asia

Apple company has announced that starting October 5, it will increase the prices of applications and purchases in the App Store throughout the Eurozone and in some countries in Asia and South America.
Reuters writes about it.
Price increases are also expected in Sweden and Poland, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Korea, Vietnam and Chile. Apple also said that in some countries, such as Vietnam, the increase was due to new tax rules.
Appleʼs revenue has been growing at a rapid pace for the past few years. Currently, it is about $20 billion per quarter.
- On September 7, Apple presented new devices: iPhone 14, Apple Watch and AirPods. During the presentation of new products from Apple, someone launched a parallel fake broadcast on YouTube with Tim Cook — to draw attention to fraud with cryptocurrency. Tens of thousands of people watched this broadcast.
- And on September 12, Apple released a new generation of iOS 16 mobile software.