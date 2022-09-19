Matches of the Ukrainian national team in the UEFA Nations League will be shown for free

The matches of the national team of Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League will be broadcast for the first time on the air of the national telethon.

This was announced by the president of the Ukrainian Football Association Andriy Pavelko.

The competition will also be available on the official YouTube channel of the Ukrainian Football Association.

"I am grateful for this to UEFA, which transferred the rights to show the matches free of charge, to the Office of the President of Ukraine for their assistance, and to the ICTV channel for organizing the broadcast," Pavelko noted.

The national team of Ukraine will play against Scotland on September 21 and 27 at 09:45 p.m., and against Armenia on September 24 at 16:00 p.m.