The General Staff: the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 54 650 Russian soldiers

As of September 19, Russia lost approximately 54 650 of its military personnel killed in the war against Ukraine.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:
- 2 212 tanks;
- 4 720 armored combat vehicles;
- 1 313 artillery systems;
- 312 rocket salvo systems;
- 168 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 251 aircraft;
- 217 helicopters;
- 3 581 units of automobile equipment and tankers;
- 15 warships/boats;
- 920 operational-tactical level drones;
- 125 units of special equipment;
- 238 cruise missiles.