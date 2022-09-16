The SBI is investigating the circumstances of the accident involving military equipment. Four civilians died there

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) began investigating the circumstances of the road accident that killed four people, including a four-year-old boy.

This was reported by the press service of the SBI.

The accident happened on September 15 at approximately 8:00 p.m. At a controlled intersection in the city of Brody, a passenger car collided with an armored personnel carrier that was moving as part of a convoy of military equipment.

As a result of the collision, three adults and a child died at the scene of the accident, and four more people were hospitalized. Among them are two boys aged 4 and 8.

The SBI employees immediately went to the scene of the accident. A number of examinations have been ordered, and all the circumstances of the accident are being established.

The SBI has registered criminal proceedings for violating driving rules (part 2 of Article 415 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The punishment prescribed by the article is imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.