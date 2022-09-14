Russia destroyed 90% of Ukraineʼs wind energy capacity

The Russian invasion of Ukraine destroyed 90% of the wind energy capacities — they have been decommissioned.

This is reported in a study by the analytical center for renewable energy sources REN21 and the European Economic Commission of the United Nations, the Bloomberg agency writes.

Also, the Russians disabled 30% of the solar energy capacities in Ukraine.

By February 24, Ukraine achieved the largest increase in solar and wind energy among 17 countries in Central Asia and Southeast Europe, adding 8.3 GW of capacity between 2017 and 2021.

REN21 Executive Director Rana Adib emphasized that Russia and its activities undermine the production of renewable energy.

"At the same time, it sheds light on the benefits of a rapid energy transition and could lead to a surge in renewable energy installations in the region," he noted.