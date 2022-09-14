The lighting of the Eiffel Tower will be reduced to save energy in Paris

An energy saving plan was presented to save energy before the winter period in the capital of France, Paris. One of the measures involves reducing the time during which the Eiffel Tower will be illuminated.

BFTM TV writes about it.

According to the mayor of the city Anne Hidalgo the lights of the landmark in the center of Paris will be turned off not at 01:00 a.m., as usual, but at 11:45 p.m.

Also, the illumination of the Paris City Hall building and district authorities, the Saint-Jacques tower, and municipal museums will be turned off from September 23 at 10:00 p.m. In city swimming pools, the water temperature will be lowered by one degree to 26 °C [78 °F].

In addition, savings measures include reducing the daytime heating temperature of public buildings by one degree (to 18 °C [64 °F]) — with the exception of homes for the elderly and kindergartens. At night, public buildings will warm up to a maximum of 12 °C [53 °F].