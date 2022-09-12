Ukrainian cyber experts blocked 2 400 Russian resources and showed Zelenskyʼs speech in Crimea

The Ukrainian IT army paralyzed 2 400 Russian online resources and showed greetings speech of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Crimea, in two weeks.

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The cyber attack disabled major propagandist Russian media – “Rambler”, “Gazeta.Ru”, “MK”. Also, Ukrainian hackers showed greetings speech from the President of Ukraine on September 1 on the central TV channels of Crimea.

Cyber specialists of the IT army blocked the largest and most important banks of the Russian Federation: “Gazprombank”, “Moscow Credit Bank”, “Sovkombank”. Russians could not use online banking. Wholesalers and retailers of dairy products from Russia were also forced to manually process documents. In addition, the Ukrainians suspended the operation of the largest online site for the sale of cars and spare parts in the Russian Federation — “Drom”.