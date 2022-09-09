Ukraine received tracked unmanned armored personnel carriers from Estonia for evacuating the wounded and transporting ammunition

Ukraine received TheMIS unmanned tracked armored personnel carriers from Estonia. They help in evacuating the wounded and transporting ammunition.

Delfi writes about it.

The publication published photos of tests of such machines by Ukrainian military medics at a training ground near Kyiv. TheMIS can carry a weight of 750 kilograms.

The manufacturer of such armored personnel carriers is Milrem Robotics. At the end of August, peopleʼs deputy Petro Poroshenko informed about the transfer of such machines to Ukrainian doctors, who brought them to Ukraine.

THeMIS aims to replace humans on the battlefield as much as possible. The device is equipped with a hybrid diesel-electric engine and can develop a speed of up to 20 km/h. Such machines have a number of modifications: from purely transport to combat and reconnaissance — it depends on which platform will be installed between the tracks.