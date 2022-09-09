The Unified Information System of the Social Sphere will work in Ukraine from October. People will be able to receive services at their place of stay

From October 1, the Unified Information System of the Social Sphere will be operational in all regions of Ukraine, which will allow all citizens to receive social services based on their actual place of stay. The Ministry of Social Policy is implementing the system primarily for people who had to flee the war.

This was reported by the Government portal.

The goal of the new system is to centralize appointments, accruals and payments for resettled people.

"Social security authorities will provide services regardless of the address a person has in their documents. For example, when a person moved from the city of Kharkiv, received an IDP certificate in Lviv, and then moved to Ternopil, he will be able to resolve all issues at the actual place of stay. In the conditions of a full-scale war, we have to protect our people as much as possible and simplify the provision of services for them," explained the Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Iryna Vereshchuk.

Immigrants will be able to change the invalid place of residence in the certificate at any regional social security office, correct erroneous or incorrect data in the application for a certificate of resettlement, and also get information about housing allowance.