Over the past day, the Russians have launched 25 missile strikes and more than 22 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine. They hit military and civilian objects.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Civil infrastructure was damaged in the areas of Kharkiv, Dmytrivka, Kostyantynivka, Zelenopilia, Zaytseve, Kodema, Soledar, Mykolaiv, Voznesensk, Ochakiv, Sukhy Stavok and Bezimenne settlements.