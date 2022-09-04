The largest caravan of ships left the ports of Odesa as part of the “grain initiative”.

Today, 13 ships left the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdenny — this is the largest caravan of ships since the beginning of the implementation of the "grain initiative."
This was reported by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.
In particular, six vessels departed from the "Southern" port, five from "Chornomorsk", and two from the "Odesa" port.
282.5 thousand tons of Ukrainian agricultural products are on board all ships, which are headed to eight countries of the world.
- During the implementation of the Initiative on the safe transportation of agricultural products, 86 ships have already departed from Ukrainian ports with destinations in 19 countries of the world. 2 million tons of agricultural products are on board.