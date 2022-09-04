The largest caravan of ships left the ports of Odesa as part of the “grain initiative”.

Today, 13 ships left the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdenny — this is the largest caravan of ships since the beginning of the implementation of the "grain initiative."

This was reported by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

In particular, six vessels departed from the "Southern" port, five from "Chornomorsk", and two from the "Odesa" port.

282.5 thousand tons of Ukrainian agricultural products are on board all ships, which are headed to eight countries of the world.