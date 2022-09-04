In the USA, a man stole a plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store

In the city of Tupelo, Mississippi, a man hijacked a plane and, calling the police, said he intended to crash into a Walmart store.

The BBC writes about it.

A man stole a Beechcraft King Air plane that seats 10-11 people. According to local police, the suspect worked at a local airport but likely did not have a pilotʼs license.

People were evacuated from the supermarket and the nearby restaurant. Authorities asked people to avoid the area, noting that given the planeʼs mobility, "the risk area is significantly greater than the Tupelo area."

During negotiations, the police initially managed to convince the man to land, but then he changed his mind. After circling the city, the suspect eventually landed in a field and was apprehended by police. The manʼs motives are still unknown. He was charged with grand larceny and terroristic threats.