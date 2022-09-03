Athens was recognized as the cheapest vacation spot in Europe

The capital of Greece, the city of Athens, was recognized as the cheapest place for a city break in Europe.

The analysis was conducted by the British postal company Post Office Travel Money, The Guardian writes.

An analysis of a dozen typical tourist expenditures showed that prices in the Greek capital fell by 15% from 2021. So a weekend in the Greek capital costs $238, compared to $250 in Lisbon, which took second place. The bill included two nightsʼ hotel accommodation for the couple, meals, attraction tickets, and local transport. Both cities beat eastern destinations that are usually known for their low prices, such as Krakow, Riga, and Budapest. This is the first time in 15 years that the company has been conducting the analysis that the cheapest city in Europe has become the city of its western part.

Six of the analyzed cities are more than twice as expensive as Athens. These are Stockholm ($484), Paris ($486), Dublin ($501), Copenhagen ($521), Venice ($526) and Amsterdam ($682).

Separate research by Post Office Travel Money, published in July, found Sunny Beach in Bulgaria and Marmaris in Türkiye to be the cheapest of 16 popular European summer resorts.