”Grain Initiative”: in the first month, Ukraine sent 1.7 million tons of agricultural products to customers

During the first month of the "grain initiative", Ukraine was able to send more than 1.7 million tons of agricultural products to customers from the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny.

This is reported by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

In total, 68 ships left the unlocked ports in August, the ports of destination of which are located in 18 countries of the world.

“The first month of the Initiative shows how critical it is to our economy and global food security. In August alone, more than 1.7 million tons of food were exported through the ports of "Greater Odesa". During the same period, almost 1.6 million tons were exported through the Danube ports, about a million tons by rail, and more than 600 thousand tons by road," said Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.

It expects to reach the rate of transshipment through unblocked seaports at the level of at least 3 million tons of products in September.

"We plan to export at least 8 million tons by all modes of transport," the government official added.