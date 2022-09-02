Defense forces destroyed 350 invaders in a day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During the 191 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 48,700 people killed, as well as:

2,009 tanks;

4,366 armored combat vehicles;

1,126 artillery systems;

289 MLRS;

153 air defense means;

234 aircraft;

205 helicopters;

853 operational-tactical level drones;

198 cruise missiles;

15 ships/boats;

3,247 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;

105 units of special equipment.

Last day, the enemy suffered the biggest losses in the Donetsk and Kurakhiv directions.