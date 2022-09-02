News

Defense forces destroyed 350 invaders in a day

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During the 191 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 48,700 people killed, as well as:

  • 2,009 tanks;
  • 4,366 armored combat vehicles;
  • 1,126 artillery systems;
  • 289 MLRS;
  • 153 air defense means;
  • 234 aircraft;
  • 205 helicopters;
  • 853 operational-tactical level drones;
  • 198 cruise missiles;
  • 15 ships/boats;
  • 3,247 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;
  • 105 units of special equipment.

Last day, the enemy suffered the biggest losses in the Donetsk and Kurakhiv directions.