Defense forces destroyed 350 invaders in a day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During the 191 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 48,700 people killed, as well as:
- 2,009 tanks;
- 4,366 armored combat vehicles;
- 1,126 artillery systems;
- 289 MLRS;
- 153 air defense means;
- 234 aircraft;
- 205 helicopters;
- 853 operational-tactical level drones;
- 198 cruise missiles;
- 15 ships/boats;
- 3,247 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;
- 105 units of special equipment.
Last day, the enemy suffered the biggest losses in the Donetsk and Kurakhiv directions.