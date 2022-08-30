Facebook and Instagram now support NFT

Meta has implemented support for NFT tokens on its Facebook and Instagram social networks. Users can now publish the digital collectibles they have in their digital wallets.

Once users connect their digital wallets to one of the two apps, they will be able to access NFTs from both social networks. This is probably how people will be able to publish, sell and buy NFTs.

Engadget writes that Meta is working on a digital token market on its platforms, despite the decline in popularity of the market as a whole.