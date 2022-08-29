Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded state awards to world politicians, businessmen and artists

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, presented awards to world politicians, businessmen, and artists, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar.

The corresponding decree No. 595/2022 is published on the website of the head of state.

The President of the European Council Charles Michel, the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic Mario Draghi, the founder of the charity organization World Central Kitchen José Andreas Puerta, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces Mark Milley, the actors Ben Stiller and Liev Schreiber, the director general of the New York Metropolitan Opera Peter Gelba and others also received awards.

The awards are intended for significant personal merits in strengthening interstate cooperation, support of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as a significant contribution to the popularization of the Ukrainian state in the world.

These are the orders of Prince Yaroslav the Wise I-V degrees, the "For Merit" orders I-III degrees, the orders of Princess Olga I-III degrees, the award of the President of Ukraine — the Cross of Ivan Mazepa, the "For Life Saved" and "For Work and Victory" medals.