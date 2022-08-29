German Chancellor Olaf Scholz advocated the expansion of the EU “up to 36 members”, including Ukraine. But this requires internal reforms

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he supports the expansion of the European Union to "30 or even 36 members." But for this, it is necessary to carry out reforms within the EU, in particular to abandon the principle of unanimity.

He said this during a speech in Prague, writes AFP.

According to him, Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine requires a "European response to this watershed." The European Union must reduce its dependence in all spheres: energy, economy and defense.

He emphasized that he is in favor of EU expansion by joining six countries of the Western Balkans (Albania, Montenegro, Serbia, North Macedonia, Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina), as well as Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia.

"Their accession to the EU is in our interests," Scholz said.

However, he emphasized that during the enlargement, the European Union should move away from the principle of unanimity and introduce a majority voting system in order not to slow down decision-making within the EU.

In addition, Scholz said that Germany undertakes to strengthen and strengthen the air defense system of the whole of Europe. It will build up its air defense and design it to protect neighboring countries: from the Baltic to Scandinavia. Germany will also seriously invest in strengthening Ukraineʼs air defense.